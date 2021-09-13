DSEI 2021: Hard-kill C-UAS solution embraces UGV technology

THeMIS UGV with MSI-integrated automatic cannon. (Photo: Milrem Robotics)

Estonian and UK firms team up with solution to counter threats posed by UAVs and loitering munitions.

Kinetic C-UAS capabilities using a UGV platform will be displayed jointly at DSEI 2021 on 14-17 September by UK-based MSI Defence Systems Limited and Milrem Robotics of Estonia.

The two companies are exhibiting a Milrem THeMIS UGV integrated with remote weapon systems (RWS) and EO sensors from MSI, as what they claim is a ‘step change in countering mini-UAV, loitering munitions or other small difficult to detect airborne targets’.

The unmanned hard-kill C-UAS systems can carry weapons ranging from a 7.62mm machine gun to a Northrop Grumman M230 30mm chain gun and Thales Lightweight Multirole Missiles, the Milrem and MSI announced on 13 September.

As such, the UGV will be able to ‘find and engage larger air threats as well as ground targets, even if armoured’, without exposing a human operator to undue risk, said Russell Gregory, head of strategy, industrial relations and market development at MSI.

Capt (res) Jüri Pajuste, defence R&D director at Milrem, said: ‘In recent conflicts, there has been an increase in the usage of drones and loitering munition against various military targets. The employment of this type of equipment has made low-level conflicts more lethal.’

He added: ‘Utilising unmanned ground systems with intelligent functions to counter these new threats helps increase force protection, provide flexibility to tactical units to engage aerial and/or land targets, and ultimately reduce loss of life.’