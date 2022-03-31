DSA 2022: Malaysian UNIFIL contingent to receive Ejder Yalçin 4x4s

Nadi Corp, via one of its subsidiary companies, has been awarded a RM190 million tender to provide 20 4x4 APCs for the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) contingent in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Working with Turkish partner Nurol Makina, Malaysia-based Nadi Corp will supply 20 Ejder Yalçin 4x4 wheeled armoured vehicles equipped with the Aselsan Stabilized Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP) remote weapons station (RWS).

The tender had been issued in October 2020.

A Nadi Corp official told Shephard that the company will deliver a single vehicle for pre-delivery inspection in 2022, followed by 10-15 vehicles in 2023 and the rest in 2024.

The official stated the delivery rate was dependent on the production of the SARP RWS, which has been affected by supply chain issues connected with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vehicles ‘can be produced quickly but the RWS for them is produced at a slower rate due to supply chain issues’, the official noted. The vehicles will be directly delivered to MALBATT in Lebanon.

These Ejder Yachin 4x4s will be supplied with an RWS because the UN requires vehicles operating with UNIFIL to have an integral weapon system. Malaysia was penalised by the UN in regard to vehicle operation reimbursement, because the nine IAG Guardians it deployed did not comply with this requirement. Malaysia also deployed 4x4 Condor APCs as part of the MALBATT fleet there but these vehicles complied with the UN requirement.

Under the 20-vehicle contract, Nadi Corp will provide a two year warranty with a joint Nadi/Nurol Makina team making a visit to Lebanon every three months to assess the vehicles and conduct scheduled servicing.

Nadi Corp is in discussions with the Malaysian government as to how the maintenance is to be conducted after the two year warranty. Malaysia’s commitment to UNIFIL is for an indefinite period and is expected to go on as long as the Lebanon mission exists.

Depending on the operational requirements, the SARP RWS can be equipped with a 12.7mm machine gun, a 40mm automatic grenade launcher or a 7.62mm machine gun.

However, it is likely Malaysia will only arm the vehicles with a 7.62mm machine gun given MALBATT’s preference for a low-key approach in South Lebanon.

Speaking when the Guardian vehicles were procured, a senior Malaysian Army officer told Shephard that the decision not to include an RWS aligned with Malaysia’s non-aggressive posture when conducting Lebanese patrols, and local community and militia sensitivities over vehicle-mounted surveillance systems.