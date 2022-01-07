Aselsan adds new capability to SARP

SARP remote weapons station. (Photo: Aselsan)

Turkish remote weapons station is adapted to fire 40mm airburst grenade.

Aselsan announced in early January that it has configured its Stabilised Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP) to fire the ATOM 40mm high-velocity airburst grenade, after the Turkish manufacturer completed integration and test-firing activities against static targets in June 2021.

The 40mm ATOM grenade broadly resembles the in-service 35mm ATOM, but the latter arms low-altitude air defence systems whereas the newer grenade offers a kinetic attack capability against small UASs with a time-programmable fuse.

According to Aselsan, its 40mm ATOM grenade launcher can be integrated into all of the approximately 2,500 SARP remote weapons stations in use with the Turkish armed forces.