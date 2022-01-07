Aselsan adds new capability to SARP

Avon failure leaves US Army undeterred on next-gen body armour
According to the US Army, failures encountered in tests of body armour plates from one supplier will not impact deliveries in the Vital Torso Protection programme.
Aselsan announced in early January that it has configured its Stabilised Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP) to fire the ATOM 40mm high-velocity airburst grenade, after the Turkish manufacturer completed integration and test-firing activities against static targets in June 2021.
The 40mm ATOM grenade broadly resembles the in-service 35mm ATOM, but the latter arms low-altitude air defence systems whereas the newer grenade offers a kinetic attack capability against small UASs with a time-programmable fuse.
According to Aselsan, its 40mm ATOM grenade launcher can be integrated into all of the approximately 2,500 SARP remote weapons stations in use with the Turkish armed forces.
FZ275 becomes the latest 2.75-inch rocket to be certified with the Fletcher launcher.
The German Army will acquire 385 handheld dual-sensor EOD systems.
Elbit is to provide more UT30 MK2 turrets to Croatia.
The US Army has contracted Northrop Grumman to produce its IBCS C2 solution.
Static tests for the rocket motor bring PrSM closer to full production.