DSA 2022: Australian weapons mount specialist seeks bigger Southeast Asian impact

DSA 2022: MILDEF displays light tactical vehicle for Malaysian airborne and commando units
Malaysian manufacturer MILDEF Technologies showcased its Light Tactical Surveillance Vehicle at DSA 2022.
Australian company W&E Platt continues to see strong demand for its niche business of providing weapons mounts. MR550 Shielded Ring Mounts and Platt Swing Mounts, in particular, have had total sales in excess of 4,500 and 30,000 respectively.
Sales and marketing manager Stuart McIntyre said that W&E Platt has supplied the Australian Defence Force with 1,052 of its MR550 Ring Mounts for the Australian Army's Hawkei Protected Mobility Vehicle, but 95% of its business is with overseas customers and the company has exported mounts to more than 40 countries.
McIntyre told Shephard that MR550 sales in Southeast Asia have been somewhat constrained for cost reasons, but W&E Platt was hoping to generate interest and explore possibilities in the region with its presence at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur on 28-31 March.
The affordability of high-end ring mounts is less of an issue for customers in Europe and the Middle East. European customers include Finland, France and Sweden with both types of mounts purchased.
W&E Platt’s most recent project in France saw it deliver 174 Swing Mounts with another 134 on order.
While the MR550 Ring Mount is rated to STANAG Level III, McIntyre said the company is working on a customer request for STANAG Level IV protection that would involve a K4 ceramic overlay along with appliqué armour, which allows the STANAG rating to be tailored to the mission being undertaken.
However, one major inherent limitation to armouring mounts (acknowledged by McIntyre) is how much weight the vehicle roof can support.
Malaysian manufacturer MILDEF Technologies showcased its Light Tactical Surveillance Vehicle at DSA 2022.
Advanced Defence Systems and Nexter have signed an MoU to promote the Caesar system as a self-propelled artillery solution for the Malaysian Armed Forces.
Arquus will provide the rolling base for the Caesar 6x6 Mark II self-propelled gun.
The US Army has solicited $35 billion in its FY 2023 budget request for acquisitions and research, development, test and evaluation efforts.
Japan is expanding its number of EW units, plus it is developing high-powered microwave weapons able to counter enemy UAVs.
The deFNder Family of Remote Weapon Stations from FN Herstal was tested for countering UAVs during the NATO Non-Lethal Technology Exercise (NNTEX-C) in Sardinia, Italy.