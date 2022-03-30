DSA 2022: Australian weapons mount specialist seeks bigger Southeast Asian impact

Australian company W&E Platt continues to see strong demand for its niche business of providing weapons mounts. MR550 Shielded Ring Mounts and Platt Swing Mounts, in particular, have had total sales in excess of 4,500 and 30,000 respectively.

Sales and marketing manager Stuart McIntyre said that W&E Platt has supplied the Australian Defence Force with 1,052 of its MR550 Ring Mounts for the Australian Army's Hawkei Protected Mobility Vehicle, but 95% of its business is with overseas customers and the company has exported mounts to more than 40 countries.

McIntyre told Shephard that MR550 sales in Southeast Asia have been somewhat constrained for cost reasons, but W&E Platt was hoping to generate interest and explore possibilities in the region with its presence at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur on 28-31 March.

The affordability of high-end ring mounts is less of an issue for customers in Europe and the Middle East. European customers include Finland, France and Sweden with both types of mounts purchased.

W&E Platt’s most recent project in France saw it deliver 174 Swing Mounts with another 134 on order.

While the MR550 Ring Mount is rated to STANAG Level III, McIntyre said the company is working on a customer request for STANAG Level IV protection that would involve a K4 ceramic overlay along with appliqué armour, which allows the STANAG rating to be tailored to the mission being undertaken.

However, one major inherent limitation to armouring mounts (acknowledged by McIntyre) is how much weight the vehicle roof can support.