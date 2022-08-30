To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

D&S 2022: Thai army awaits delivery of D 11A rocket launchers

30th August 2022 - 00:42 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

The D 11A rocket launcher from DTI is based on the PULS from Elbit Systems in Israel. (Photo: Sompong Nondhasa)

Thailand unveiled a new type of multiple rocket launcher at the country's Defense & Security 2022 exhibition in Bangkok.

The Defense Technology Institute (DTI) showcased its D 11A multipurpose rocket launcher for the first time at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok, the system being based on Elbit Systems’ Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS).

With the PULS, Israel focused on designing and assembling multiple rocket launcher systems of various sizes that can fire conventional and guided rockets with a firing range from 40km to 300km.

Possible weapons include AccuLAR 122mm rockets with a 40km range, 306mm EXTRA rockets with a 150km range and 370mm Predator Hawk rockets with a 300km range.

The rocket launcher system has an elevation

