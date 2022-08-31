D&S 2022: D-Tiger 4x4 vehicle is unveiled for export

Thai Defense Industry (TDI) unveiled its D-Tiger 4x4 armoured tactical vehicle at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok. The D-Tiger is aimed at export sales, with the first customer expected to be the Philippines.

TDI is a JV between the Thai MoD’s Defense Technology Institute (DTI) and Chaiseri. It was founded in early 2022 to develop and build the D-Tiger for government-to-government sales.

The first country to sign an MoU regarding the D-Tiger was the Philippines, which hopes to buy approximately 200 vehicles. These will be built in Chaiseri’s factory in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand.

The D-Tiger can be used as an