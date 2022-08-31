To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

D&S 2022: D-Tiger 4x4 vehicle is unveiled for export

31st August 2022 - 02:46 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

The D-Tiger from DTI is very obviously based on Chaiseri’s First Win 4x4 MRAP vehicle. (Photo: Sompong Nondhasa)

Thailand is going all out to sell MRAP-type vehicles on the export market, as evidenced by the new D-Tiger.

Thai Defense Industry (TDI) unveiled its D-Tiger 4x4 armoured tactical vehicle at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok. The D-Tiger is aimed at export sales, with the first customer expected to be the Philippines.

TDI is a JV between the Thai MoD’s Defense Technology Institute (DTI) and Chaiseri. It was founded in early 2022 to develop and build the D-Tiger for government-to-government sales.

The first country to sign an MoU regarding the D-Tiger was the Philippines, which hopes to buy approximately 200 vehicles. These will be built in Chaiseri’s factory in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand.

The D-Tiger can be used as an

Sompong Nondhasa

Author

Sompong Nondhasa

Sompong, a Thai national living in Bangkok, is a fulltime photojournalist and editor of the …

Read full bio

