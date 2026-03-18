Drone wars: countries are looking for answers but do companies have the solutions?

Developments in the Middle East in the past two weeks, centring on the US-Israeli attack on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory strikes on regional neighbours, have further highlighted the rise of the uncrewed aerial system (UAS) which was spotlighted in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Even before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities were being developed by companies such as DroneShield in Australia and MARSS in the UK.

Israel’s Iron Dome, meanwhile, already had UAS defeat incorporated as part of a medium-tier to low-tier capability to combat rockets, mortars and small drones fired from neighbouring or nearby countries.

Scandinavian