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Drone wars: countries are looking for answers but do companies have the solutions?

18th March 2026 - 15:56 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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L3Harris firing 70mm FZ275 laser-guided rockets from its Vampire CUAS is one of many recent developments in the field. (Photo: L3Harris)

Manufacturers are speeding up their counter-drone development efforts as countries increasingly focus on procurements to provide battlefield and national protection.

Developments in the Middle East in the past two weeks, centring on the US-Israeli attack on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory strikes on regional neighbours, have further highlighted the rise of the uncrewed aerial system (UAS) which was spotlighted in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Even before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities were being developed by companies such as DroneShield in Australia and MARSS in the UK.

Israel’s Iron Dome, meanwhile, already had UAS defeat incorporated as part of a medium-tier to low-tier capability to combat rockets, mortars and small drones fired from neighbouring or nearby countries.

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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