Drone wars: countries are looking for answers but do companies have the solutions?
Developments in the Middle East in the past two weeks, centring on the US-Israeli attack on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory strikes on regional neighbours, have further highlighted the rise of the uncrewed aerial system (UAS) which was spotlighted in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Even before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities were being developed by companies such as DroneShield in Australia and MARSS in the UK.
Israel’s Iron Dome, meanwhile, already had UAS defeat incorporated as part of a medium-tier to low-tier capability to combat rockets, mortars and small drones fired from neighbouring or nearby countries.
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