  Home>
  News>
  Land Warfare>
  • Does new Russian equipment sighted in Ukraine reflect expediency or policy shifts?

Does new Russian equipment sighted in Ukraine reflect expediency or policy shifts?

8th November 2022 - 14:15 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Helsinki

RSS

The Remdizel Z-STS, seen here at the Army-2022 exhibition near Moscow uses only domestically produced components and can be produced 'ten times' as fast as equivalent Taifun family vehicles. (Photo: via author)

Deployment of new equipment to Ukraine may reflect efforts by the Russian defence industry to overcome materiel shortages, while buying time for restructuring and adjusting to new conditions.

Recent combat footage from Ukraine appears to show newly deployed Russian equipment, such as Taifun-VDV and Z-STS protected trucks or VPK-590951 VPK-Ural multipurpose armoured vehicles

Additionally, a group of Kamaz-43269 Vystrels armed with the Spica RCWS has been spotted in transit. While the influx of new materiel may indicate preparation for specific operations, the more likely reason lies elsewhere.

The main motive may be the need for Russian's military industry to overcome effects of sanctions and disrupted supply chains. Industry needs time to alter designs and retool production lines, but in the meantime it is offering simpler, cheaper models designed

Alex Orlov

Author

Alex Orlov

Alex Orlov is a freelance journalist based in Helsinki.

Read full bio

