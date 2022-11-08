Does new Russian equipment sighted in Ukraine reflect expediency or policy shifts?

Recent combat footage from Ukraine appears to show newly deployed Russian equipment, such as Taifun-VDV and Z-STS protected trucks or VPK-590951 VPK-Ural multipurpose armoured vehicles.

Additionally, a group of Kamaz-43269 Vystrels armed with the Spica RCWS has been spotted in transit. While the influx of new materiel may indicate preparation for specific operations, the more likely reason lies elsewhere.

The main motive may be the need for Russian's military industry to overcome effects of sanctions and disrupted supply chains. Industry needs time to alter designs and retool production lines, but in the meantime it is offering simpler, cheaper models designed