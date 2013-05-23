Denmark seeking new artillery system
The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) has launched a project to replace the Danish Army’s 32 remaining M109A3 155mm self-propelled howitzers, in service since 1965, with a new 155mm self-propelled gun.
The army is seeking 15 new weapons although interested companies will also be asked to submit bids for nine and 21 systems. The system can be either wheeled or tracked, with a crew of no more than five, and must be able to achieve a range of at least 40km firing extended range ammunition, and achieve a burst rate of six rounds per minute. The system should
