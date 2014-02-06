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Defexpo 2014: Tata launches new amphibious vehicle

6th February 2014 - 12:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Delhi

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Tata Motors has put its new 8x8 wheeled armoured amphibious platform on display at the Defexpo exhibition for the first time.

Named Kestrel, the development vehicle can displace from 22.5t up to 26t gross vehicle weight and can carry 10 personnel plus two crew.

A spokesman from Tata Motors told Shephard: ‘We are working on this vehicle in cooperation with the DRDO/VRDE and we will develop a working prototype within 2-3 years. There is no current requirement from the Indian Army for an amphibious vehicle but we anticipate that one will arise soon.’

The vehicle can enter the water

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Tim Fish

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Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

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