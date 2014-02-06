Defexpo 2014: Tata launches new amphibious vehicle
Tata Motors has put its new 8x8 wheeled armoured amphibious platform on display at the Defexpo exhibition for the first time.
Named Kestrel, the development vehicle can displace from 22.5t up to 26t gross vehicle weight and can carry 10 personnel plus two crew.
A spokesman from Tata Motors told Shephard: ‘We are working on this vehicle in cooperation with the DRDO/VRDE and we will develop a working prototype within 2-3 years. There is no current requirement from the Indian Army for an amphibious vehicle but we anticipate that one will arise soon.’
The vehicle can enter the water
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
Greece opts for PULS long-range artillery as demand for capability surges
Greece’s selection of PULS makes it the sixth European country to choose the system and follows Sweden’s plan to buy HIMARS and Norway’s selection of Chunmoo artillery systems. The diverse choices for a similar capability highlight demand and a desire for European industrial capacity.
-
Predicted air defence spending boom opens doors to Indian industry
Recent conflicts have created a surge in interceptor demand worldwide while exposing potential supply chain challenges, positioning India as a cost-effective partner and scalable supplier.
-
March land forces roundup: A new war confronts the old drone problem
The attack by the US and Israel on Iran which began at the end of February presented a Ukraine-like scenario of drone-led warfare – in fact the same drone type in the Shahed – and the problem of how to counter them.