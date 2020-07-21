Czech IFV procurement survives the axe

Funding for core Czech Army modernisation programmes will remain uncut despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

A Czech MoD spokesman confirmed to Shephard that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is committed to improving the equipment used by the armed forces.

‘We want to maintain a trend that will lead us to 2% of GDP on defence spending in 2024,’ the official pointed out.

The main strategic project is the acquisition of 210 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to equip the Czech Army. These platforms will replace the BVP-2 and modernised T-72M4CZ MBTs.

As reported by Shephard, the future of this procurement programme had