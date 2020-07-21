To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

Czech IFV procurement survives the axe

21st July 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

RSS

Funding for core Czech Army modernisation programmes will remain uncut despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

A Czech MoD spokesman confirmed to Shephard that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is committed to improving the equipment used by the armed forces.

‘We want to maintain a trend that will lead us to 2% of GDP on defence spending in 2024,’ the official pointed out.

The main strategic project is the acquisition of 210 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to equip the Czech Army. These platforms will replace the BVP-2 and modernised T-72M4CZ MBTs.

As reported by Shephard, the future of this procurement programme had

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Eastern European Defence Procurement Special Report

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us