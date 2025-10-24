Czech government developing a plan for air defence beyond 2030 alongside NATO integration
The Czech government has announced that by the end of this year the country’s army will present a recommendation on what the nation’s air defence should look like after 2030.
The army will put forward a plan to build an Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) system in accordance with military concepts, which will be part of the NATO IAMD.
The plan will provide defence against aerial threats covering a range of sizes and capabilities such as cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles all the way to small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) using a variety of effectors and sensors.
The Czech Republic
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Bidders for Australia’s long-range fires requirement push development of offerings
Lockheed Martin is competing against a joint Kongsberg and Thales team to meet Australia’s requirement for a land-based, long-range fires system to protect Australia’s northern approaches. Both bidders have announced recent developments on associated missiles.
-
How AI and robotics drive innovation in land-based defence
The future on the frontlines: automation and AI isn’t just about improving efficiency or driving down labour cost - for Pearson Engineering it’s everything.
-
How do land and air defense forces defend against complex threats?
Learn how RTX systems defend against complex attacks from adversaries including hostile drones, and multi-range missiles.
-
Hundreds of Boxers with Puma turrets ordered for Dutch and German forces
The order is for 270 vehicles, 222 of which are infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) known as Schakal (Jackal), which integrates the advanced Puma IFV RCT30 turret onto the Boxer chassis.
-
AUSA 2025: Hanwha Aerospace reveals new wheeled artillery system
The aerospace company showed a model of its new mobile howitzer at AUSA in Washington, where a representative told Shephard more about its design.
-
AUSA 2025: BAE Systems delivers more than 500 AMPVs to the US Army
The US Army requires 2,907 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles to replace its M113 family, and there are multiple versions in production.