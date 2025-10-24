To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czech government developing a plan for air defence beyond 2030 alongside NATO integration

24th October 2025 - 15:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The Czech Republic received its first SPYDER system in August this year. (Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic)

The Czech Armed Forces is set to receive four Israeli-made SPYDER long-range missile defence systems, the first of which was delivered earlier this year. They will be a key part of the country’s multilayered air defence system.

The Czech government has announced that by the end of this year the country’s army will present a recommendation on what the nation’s air defence should look like after 2030.

The army will put forward a plan to build an Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) system in accordance with military concepts, which will be part of the NATO IAMD.

The plan will provide defence against aerial threats covering a range of sizes and capabilities such as cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles all the way to small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) using a variety of effectors and sensors.

The Czech Republic

