Czech government developing a plan for air defence beyond 2030 alongside NATO integration

The Czech government has announced that by the end of this year the country’s army will present a recommendation on what the nation’s air defence should look like after 2030.

The army will put forward a plan to build an Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) system in accordance with military concepts, which will be part of the NATO IAMD.

The plan will provide defence against aerial threats covering a range of sizes and capabilities such as cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles all the way to small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) using a variety of effectors and sensors.

