Czech Army set for more upgraded Leopards as part of an equipment swap with Ukraine

11th December 2024 - 17:20 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Leopard tanks are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The Czech Army is in the process of converting their 73rd Armoured Battalion from Soviet to German main battle tanks (MBTs).

Rheinmetall is to supply further Leopard 2A4 MBTs to the Czech Republic as part of ‘ring swap agreements’, under which the country has already received tanks in return for older material delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces.

The deal is financed by the Czech Republic and includes an ammunition and logistics package. It is worth around €161 million (US$169 million).

It covers the delivery of 14 refurbished Leopard 2A4 MBTs by the end of 2026 primarily from former Swiss stocks which will be converted to a Czech-specific configuration as part of the project.

The ammunition and logistics package is designed to maintain the operational readiness of the fleet, which will then comprise a total of 42 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks and two Büffel 3 armoured recovery vehicles, at a high level.

With the procurement that has now been initiated, the Czech armed forces are completing the conversion of their 73rd Armoured Battalion from originally Soviet to German main battle tanks.

Refurbished Leopard tanks have been the platform of choice for many European countries to offset donations to Ukraine or to replace older equipment.

Turkey is upgrading its Leopards, EuroTrophy will supply 123 Trophy active protection systems for German tanks, Norway is buying Leopard 2A8s, General Dynamics is upgrading Ukraine-bound Leopards and Lithuania has approved the purchase of tanks.

