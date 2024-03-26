General Dynamics to upgrade Ukraine-bound Spanish Leopards

General Dynamic Europe Land Systems (GDELS) will upgrade 20 mothballed Spanish Army Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks for use by Ukrainian forces against the Russian Army.

The Spanish Leopards, stored at Casetas Logistics Center in Zaragoza, will join 10 others already donated by Spain and take the number of Leopards provided to Ukraine by NATO nations to close to 75 vehicles. A number of the delivered Leopards have already been destroyed or abandoned.

The company stated that work will take place at the GDELS facility in Santa Barbara Sistemas facility in Sevilla and will include overhaul and replacement of parts and systems.