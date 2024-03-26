To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Dynamics to upgrade Ukraine-bound Spanish Leopards

26th March 2024 - 11:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

A Leopard 2A4 with a Ukrainian crew during training in Zaragoza, Spain, in 2023. (Photo: Ministry of Defence, Spain)

The 120mm-armed Leopard 2 MBT was developed in the 1970s as a replacement for the German Army’s 105mm Leopard 1s. Spain's fleet of Leopard 2A4s were originally leased from Germany for five-years but eventually purchased in 2005.

General Dynamic Europe Land Systems (GDELS) will upgrade 20 mothballed Spanish Army Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks for use by Ukrainian forces against the Russian Army.

The Spanish Leopards, stored at Casetas Logistics Center in Zaragoza, will join 10 others already donated by Spain and take the number of Leopards provided to Ukraine by NATO nations to close to 75 vehicles. A number of the delivered Leopards have already been destroyed or abandoned.

The company stated that work will take place at the GDELS facility in Santa Barbara Sistemas facility in Sevilla and will include overhaul and replacement of parts and systems.

