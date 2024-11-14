Curtiss-Wright completes delivery of turret drive system for Australian Boxer CRVs
Curtiss-Wright has completed delivery of Turret Drive Stabilisation Systems (TDSS) to the Australian Army for use on Rheinmetall Boxer 8x8 CRVs being purchased under Project Land 400 Phase 2.
Working with Australian partner company IntelliDesign, the companies have completed the manufacture, qualification and testing of 130 TDSS and associated hand controllers.
The TDSS and hand controller products were designed at Curtiss-Wright’s Drive Technology facility in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.
Final assembly will take place at Rheinmetall’s new Military Vehicle Center of Excellence facility in Ipswich, Australia.
IntelliDesign was selected by Curtiss-Wright as its local partner in 2021 and the company was able to provide local manufacturing of the TDSS motor controllers and gyroscopes, beginning at the end of 2022. IntelliDesign’s production and testing of the TDSS motor controllers and gyroscopes was completed in August 2024.
TDSS has been designed to provide target location accuracy and turret stabilisation while providing system integrators with a high level of freedom to define and deploy solutions.
The system is designed to allow the setting of the aiming and stabilisation solution that the platform requires, from a manually operated drive, up to a more sophisticated stabilised drive system.
