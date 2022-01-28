Croatia awaits 89 Bradleys

Croatia will receive Bradley M2A2 (Photo: Croatian MoD)

Croatia will pay $145.3 million for 89 Bradley M2A2 IFVs, with the US donating $51.1 million.

After receiving the green light from the Defence Committee of Croatian Parliament, the national MoD announced on 27 January an agreement with the US government to receive 89 Bradley M2A2 IFVs for the Croatian Armed Forces.

According to a press release issued by the MoD, the total value of the deal is $196.4 million, of which Croatia will pay $145.3 million and the US will donate $51.1 million.

The agreement includes the delivery of vehicles, weapons, ammunition, communication equipment, tools and training for maintenance.

Defence minister Mario Banožić pointed out that the acquisition confirmed the strategic co-operation with the US and reinforced the Croatian commitment to NATO by contributing to the alliance’s ‘efforts of deterrence and collective defence’.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that, in December 2020, the US State Department announced that it had approved an FMS of 76 refurbished or modernised M2A2 ODS IFVs and associated equipment to Croatia.

The Bradley has been at the forefront of US Army operations since the first unit was equipped in 1983, and the M2 version equips mechanised infantry battalions. The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) is intended to be the M2 Bradley replacement.