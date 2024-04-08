Contracts awarded for US Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle

BAE Systems has been awarded additional funding from the USMC for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV), specifically US$79 million for ACV Recovery (ACV-R) and $25 million for ACV Personnel (ACV-P).

The ACV-R contract was to build and deliver production representative test vehicles (PRTVs) for later this year. The company stated that the ACV-P contract “allows us to continue to deliver this critical capability” and would be a modification to a previously awarded $181 million contract.

The ACV-R award will kick off the production of PRTVs which will support government testing next year. The prior contract award focused on the design and development of the recovery variant and was completed within the contracted 20-month period.

Aside from ACV-R and ACV-P, the vehicle has also been manufactured in the ACV C2 variant (ACV-C), currently in production, and the ACV 30mm Cannon (ACV-30) variant with production ready test vehicles delivered for testing earlier this year.

The ACV 8x8 platform will provide open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, payload and growth potential to accommodate future variant growth and technology integration to meet future USMC operational needs.

ACV-R will be equipped with a winch and crane and capable of recovering vehicles weighing more than 30t.

In January 2024, it was announced that the first ACV-C full-rate production vehicle had been delivered and in February the same was announced for the ACV-30.