Contract signed for delayed US Air Force E-7A deal

Boeing has been awarded US$2.6 billion contract by the US Air Force (USAF) for two rapid prototype E-7A AEW&C aircraft which includes lifecycle development, training and support for the US Air Force’s E-7A fleet.

This makes the US the fifth contract customer alongside Australia, South Korea, Turkey and the UK, with NATO also selecting the aircraft. The US version is expected to have a substantial improvement over existing versions with a focus on battle management and control.

The US version is an interim measure between the retirement of ageing Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft and the introduction of an Advanced Moving Target Indicator