Contract signed for delayed US Air Force E-7A deal
Boeing has been awarded US$2.6 billion contract by the US Air Force (USAF) for two rapid prototype E-7A AEW&C aircraft which includes lifecycle development, training and support for the US Air Force’s E-7A fleet.
This makes the US the fifth contract customer alongside Australia, South Korea, Turkey and the UK, with NATO also selecting the aircraft. The US version is expected to have a substantial improvement over existing versions with a focus on battle management and control.
The US version is an interim measure between the retirement of ageing Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft and the introduction of an Advanced Moving Target Indicator
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Norway cleared for HIMARS purchase worth $580 million
HIMARS weapons have been in high demand with systems provided to Ukraine, Poland placing an order, Australia and Morocco being approved for Foreign Military Sales, Taiwan ordering more and the Netherlands requesting systems.
-
Long-range strike: US announces European hypersonic missile deployment
The US plans to deploy a suite of long-range precision strike missiles, including developmental hypersonics, to counter the advanced precision strike systems of Russia and China. It will form part of the US Army’s Multi Domain Task Force (MDTF) to enhance European long-range fires capabilities and include SM-6 air defence, Tomahawk cruise missiles and HIMARS batteries.
-
Iron Fist ordered for more CV90 IFVs
The Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) is already in service on BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and is being used on Israeli vehicles conducting operations in Gaza.
-
NATO partners send Patriot GEM-T missiles to Germany
The NATO Support and Procurement Agency will allow other nations to replenish German stock donated to Ukraine.
-
Latvia accepts first locally made CAVS 6x6 APC
Estonia, Finland and Latvia are undertaking joint development of a new Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) based on Patria’s 6x6 APC design, with Latvia’s vehicles being made by Defence Partnership Latvia.
-
BAE to build more M109A7s as the search goes on to extend range
The M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPH) entered full rate production in 2020 and the most recent order brings the total contract value to almost US$3 billion.