Contract signed for delayed US Air Force E-7A deal

14th August 2024 - 10:56 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Boeing to begin development of USAF E-7. (Image: Boeing)

The UK and US have ordered the Boeing 737 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system which is already operated by Australia (E-7 Wedgetail), South Korea (Peace Eye) and Turkey (Peace Eagle).

Boeing has been awarded US$2.6 billion contract by the US Air Force (USAF) for two rapid prototype E-7A AEW&C aircraft which includes lifecycle development, training and support for the US Air Force’s E-7A fleet.

This makes the US the fifth contract customer alongside Australia, South Korea, Turkey and the UK, with NATO also selecting the aircraft. The US version is expected to have a substantial improvement over existing versions with a focus on battle management and control.

The US version is an interim measure between the retirement of ageing Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft and the introduction of an Advanced Moving Target Indicator

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …



