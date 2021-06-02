Common APC programme continues with demonstrations in Latvia

Patria 6x6 APC. (Photo: Patria)

Estonian-Finnish-Latvian joint development and procurement of a 6x6 APC is in the research and development phase.

Latvia hosted a demonstration tour in May of the Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carrier (APC) it is developing with Finland and Estonia.

More than 100 personnel from the Latvian Armed Forces had the opportunity to test the mobility, features, and capability of the vehicle under realistic operational conditions, Patria claimed on 31 May.

‘The vehicle has been proven to be very suitable for this joint programme,’ said Jussi Järvinen, president of the land business unit in Patria.

He added: 'The programme is open to other countries with the mutual consent of the participating countries. In general, this common vehicle system will improve the mobility, cost-effectiveness, interoperability, and security of supply of armies in the participating countries.'

The joint programme remains in the R&D phase. The vehicle has undergone various capability tests, including in ‘challenging winter conditions’ in Lapland and Latvia, Patria noted.

In October 2020, Finland and Latvia signed a product development agreement with Patria, worth about €7.3 million (US$8.6 million), for R&D of a common armoured vehicle based on the Patria 6x6 armoured vehicle platform.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that while work under the product development agreement will continue until the end of 2021, the Finnish MoD has stated that initial deliveries could take place by then.