China’s airborne force receives next-gen infantry fighting vehicles

China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is operating a new type of air-droppable infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), as shown in a CCTV news report that aired on 5 November.

The new vehicles are manufactured by Norinco and replace the ZBD-03 that has served the PLAAF for the past 20 years. The new vehicles have been identified as belonging to the 134th Combined Brigade of the Airborne Corps.

With newly designed hulls and five road wheels per side, the new IFVs appear better armoured than the ZBD-03. They have applique armour and side skirts, but they are still light