China’s airborne force receives next-gen infantry fighting vehicles

27th December 2024 - 11:38 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

A screengrab from the CCTV report showing new armoured vehicles of the PLAAF Airborne Corps. The one on the left boasts a 100mm main gun. (Image: CCTV)

Some amendments address weaknesses proven in the Ukraine conflict.

China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is operating a new type of air-droppable infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), as shown in a CCTV news report that aired on 5 November.

The new vehicles are manufactured by Norinco and replace the ZBD-03 that has served the PLAAF for the past 20 years. The new vehicles have been identified as belonging to the 134th Combined Brigade of the Airborne Corps.

With newly designed hulls and five road wheels per side, the new IFVs appear better armoured than the ZBD-03. They have applique armour and side skirts, but they are still light

