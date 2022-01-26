To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

China donates equipment to Philippine military

26th January 2022 - 02:06 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

China has donated disparate equipment to the Philippines for disaster relief and counterterrorism tasks. (Philippine DND)

China has gifted a collection of different equipment to the Philippine military.

Military equipment worth approximately CNY76 million ($12.2 million) arrived in Manila in the Philippines on 16 January. Comprising non-combat equipment, the Chinese government donated it.

Photos released by the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) showed a potpourri of ambulances, fire trucks, transport vehicles, small UAVs, rescue equipment, water purification vehicles, X-ray machines, EOD robots and bomb disposal suits.

Engineering plant was also included, specifically large tracked backhoes, front-end excavators, forklifts and dump trucks.

The DND said that the disaster relief and counterterrorism equipment would be formally turned over to the military in February.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian stated: ‘I

Land Warfare

