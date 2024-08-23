Challenger 3 programme promises capability upgrade as first delivery milestone approaches

The Challenger 3 MBT is a development of the Challenger 2 and grew out of a project which began as a Life Extension Programme of the older platform in 2013.

Since mid-2023 Challenger 3 prototypes have undergone live firing trials with contracts placed for modular armour system and active protection system, and the last of eight prototypes has rolled off the production line.

The trials will culminate in the System Qualification Review (SQR) to create a standard which will be used to produce the remaining tanks. The Royal Tank Regiment is expecting its first delivery of Challenger 3 in early