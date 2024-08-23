To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Challenger 3 programme promises capability upgrade as first delivery milestone approaches

Challenger 3 programme promises capability upgrade as first delivery milestone approaches

23rd August 2024 - 09:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The British Army’s Challenger 3 MBTs are expected to remain in service until at least 2040. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The British Army’s Challenger 3 main battle tank (MBT) will replace existing Challenger 2s with a smaller but more capable fleet of vehicles with improved protection and notably a 120mm L55A1 smoothbore gun firing an Enhanced Kinetic Energy round. The programme is advancing rapidly with several hurdles cleared in the past year.

The Challenger 3 MBT is a development of the Challenger 2 and grew out of a project which began as a Life Extension Programme of the older platform in 2013.

Since mid-2023 Challenger 3 prototypes have undergone live firing trials with contracts placed for modular armour system and active protection system, and the last of eight prototypes has rolled off the production line.

The trials will culminate in the System Qualification Review (SQR) to create a standard which will be used to produce the remaining tanks. The Royal Tank Regiment is expecting its first delivery of Challenger 3 in early

