Challenger 2 - and RUAG makes five

RUAG Defence has put in a bid for the British Challenger 2 main battle tank Life Extension Project (CR2 LEP) just before the deadline on 11 August.

This brings the total of competing teams to five following on from bids from BAE Systems/General Dynamics Land Systems, which announced in June, and CMI Defence/Ricardo UK, which announced at Eurosatory.

In the past two days a team comprising Lockheed Martin/Elbit Systems; and Rheinmetall/Supacat/BMT/Thales UK have also said they have entered bids.

RUAG confirmed to Shephard that it was making an offer based on its 100% digital turret solution, which