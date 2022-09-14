To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Chaiseri unveils improved First Win variants

14th September 2022 - 09:10 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

The flotation devices on the hull sides are obvious in this picture of the First Win AWAV. (Photo: Sompong Nondhasa)

Chaiseri has a number of variants of the First Win in its catalogue, and it has recently modified three types originally unveiled in 2019.

Chaiseri has improved three types of First Win 4x4 armoured vehicle to meet the requirements of the Royal Thai Army for operations in the insurgency-plagued south of the country.

The First Win Armoured Wheeled Amphibious Vehicle (AWAV) has an improved ability to move in water. In addition to a waterjet, sponsons on both sides of the vehicle have been installed to aid floatation in water. This has made the AWAV fully amphibious.

A rear-mounted hydraulic platform has been fitted to the First Win Armoured Light Vehicle (ALV). Thus equipped, the ALV can provide explosive search, recovery and destruction by using a

