Chaiseri unveils improved First Win variants

Chaiseri has improved three types of First Win 4x4 armoured vehicle to meet the requirements of the Royal Thai Army for operations in the insurgency-plagued south of the country.

The First Win Armoured Wheeled Amphibious Vehicle (AWAV) has an improved ability to move in water. In addition to a waterjet, sponsons on both sides of the vehicle have been installed to aid floatation in water. This has made the AWAV fully amphibious.

A rear-mounted hydraulic platform has been fitted to the First Win Armoured Light Vehicle (ALV). Thus equipped, the ALV can provide explosive search, recovery and destruction by using a