Chaiseri offers V-150 upgrade to Thai marines and ASEAN
After upgrading a V-150 4x4 armoured car, Thai company Chaiseri Metal and Rubber delivered it to the Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) last September. The marines have been using the vehicle in training, but Chaiseri hopes to offer the upgrade to ASEAN countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines who operate the V-150 too.
The Royal Thai Navy has provided a budget to upgrade two V-150 APCs this year.
Using the same technologies found on the First Win 4x4 APC, Chaiseri stripped the V-150 down to the hull. It then added a V-shaped hull that offers blast protection and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall nets multi-million-euro ammunition order
Rheinmetall has won a contract to supply a European customer with artillery ammunition.
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM will test electric motorcycles
US Special Operations Command’s next Technical Experimentation event will evaluate Ryvid’s electric motorcycles.
-
SOF Week 2023: US Marines will test Rheinmetall Mission Master SP UGV
USMC has witnessed demonstrations of the system and will conduct trials with the vehicle this summer.
-
SOF Week 2023: Bounce Imaging showcases solutions to be deployed in confined space scenarios
The low size, weight and power devices are designed to enable users to explore challenging environments without exposing them to risky situations.