To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Chaiseri offers V-150 upgrade to Thai marines and ASEAN

12th March 2019 - 07:08 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

RSS

After upgrading a V-150 4x4 armoured car, Thai company Chaiseri Metal and Rubber delivered it to the Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) last September. The marines have been using the vehicle in training, but Chaiseri hopes to offer the upgrade to ASEAN countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines who operate the V-150 too.    

The Royal Thai Navy has provided a budget to upgrade two V-150 APCs this year.

Using the same technologies found on the First Win 4x4 APC, Chaiseri stripped the V-150 down to the hull. It then added a V-shaped hull that offers blast protection and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Sompong Nondhasa

Author

Sompong Nondhasa

Sompong, a Thai national living in Bangkok, is a fulltime photojournalist and editor of the …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us