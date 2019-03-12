Chaiseri offers V-150 upgrade to Thai marines and ASEAN

After upgrading a V-150 4x4 armoured car, Thai company Chaiseri Metal and Rubber delivered it to the Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) last September. The marines have been using the vehicle in training, but Chaiseri hopes to offer the upgrade to ASEAN countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines who operate the V-150 too.

The Royal Thai Navy has provided a budget to upgrade two V-150 APCs this year.

Using the same technologies found on the First Win 4x4 APC, Chaiseri stripped the V-150 down to the hull. It then added a V-shaped hull that offers blast protection and