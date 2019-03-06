Bulgaria sets back wheeled armoured vehicle tender
Despite continuous delay in Bulgarian tender for new armoured vehicles, a number of potential bidders have confirmed their commitment to the procurement programme.
After failing to meet the January 2019 deadline for sending out RfPs in the tender for 150 new wheeled armoured vehicles, Shephard now understands that the acquisition programme will eventually be launched by the end of 2019.
‘This year will also be launched the project for the acquisition of new infantry combat vehicles for the establishment of Battalion Battle Groups within a Land Forces Mechanized Brigade’, confirmed the Public Relations Directorate of the Ministry of Defence
