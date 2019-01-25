Budget restrains USMC future light vehicle programme

Budget restraints and the possibility of a severely reduced fleet dampened the announcement of a long overdue future Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programme for the US Marine Corps (USMC).

An RfI for a future amphibious ARV will be released in February 2019 kicking off the programme to replace the current Light Armoured Vehicles (LAV) fleet.

Yet, according to an official speaking at the International Armoured Vehicle conference in London, budget constraints mean that this might be too little too late.

A current road map for the project puts IOC at 4QFY30 and FOC at 1QFY34 meaning the 35-year-old LRV family