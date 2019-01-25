Budget restrains USMC future light vehicle programme
Budget restraints and the possibility of a severely reduced fleet dampened the announcement of a long overdue future Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programme for the US Marine Corps (USMC).
An RfI for a future amphibious ARV will be released in February 2019 kicking off the programme to replace the current Light Armoured Vehicles (LAV) fleet.
Yet, according to an official speaking at the International Armoured Vehicle conference in London, budget constraints mean that this might be too little too late.
A current road map for the project puts IOC at 4QFY30 and FOC at 1QFY34 meaning the 35-year-old LRV family
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall to upgrade Norwegian air defence sensors
Norway will replace its current Rheinmetall MSP500 electro-optic sensor units, fielded as part of the NASAMS surface-to-air missile system, with the new MSP600digital.
-
Slovak industry lands offset work under CV90 armoured vehicle deal
Slovak companies will manufacture turrets for the infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) on order, integrate all components and produce smoke grenade launchers and simulators.
-
The five most significant land stories of 2022
The war in Ukraine has been showing how land capabilities will remain crucial on the current and future battlefield. The conflict boomed the defence market in 2022 resulting in advancements in development and acquisition programmes. At the same time, it brought serious concerns.
-
Spanish Army concludes qualification tests of the Castor armoured engineering vehicle
The programme enters now serial production with the delivery of 35 platforms scheduled for 2023 and 2024.
-
US State Department approves $180 million anti-tank weapons sale to Taiwan
Taipei has requested to purchase Volcano systems, M977A4 HEMTT trucks and M87A1, M88 and M89 munitions.
-
Polish Armed Forces reinforce air defence inventory
The Polish Armament Inspectorate received two PSR-A Pilica VSHORAD systems.