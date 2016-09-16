Brazilian howitzers begin upgrade journey
BAE Systems Land and Armaments is continuing to make moves in Brazil following a foreign military sale (FMS) contract award to upgrade 32 M109A5 Howitzers.
The company confirmed to Shephard that the contract will involve an overhaul of 32 howitzers with an upgrade to the M109A5+ configuration.
BAE was granted a possible FMS of 40 M109A5+ upgrade kits to Brazil back in 2014 with an estimated cost of up to $100 million.
At this time it is unclear why the contract has been reduced from 40 to 32 but according to the company there are no provisions within the recent
