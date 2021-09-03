To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazilian Army receives the last batch of IA2 assault rifles

3rd September 2021 - 12:28 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Brazilian Army recently received its final batch of new 5.56mm IA2 rifles. (Photo: Imbel)

New rifles for the Brazilian Army will replace part of the FAL M962 inventory that has been in service with the army for over 50 years. The ground force has procured 5,308 units of IA2 under a deal with state-owned company Imbel.

As part of its effort to improve and modernise its infantry weapons, the Brazilian Army received the last batch of 5.56mm IA2 assault rifles in late August. The new handguns will replace part of the FAL M962 inventory that has been in service for over 50 years.

The IA2 was designed and produced by the state-owned company Indústria de Material Bélico do Brasil (Imbel), to improve the lethality and protection of soldiers in line with technical and operational guidelines of the land force.

In total, the army has acquired 5,308 units of the 5.56mm rifle under a BRL30 ...

