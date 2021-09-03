Brazilian Army receives the last batch of IA2 assault rifles

Kurganets-25 makes progress despite delays
Kurganmashzavod continues to push forward with its ambitious Kurganets range of future medium tracked vehicles. The programme remains resilient despite negative forecasts.
As part of its effort to improve and modernise its infantry weapons, the Brazilian Army received the last batch of 5.56mm IA2 assault rifles in late August. The new handguns will replace part of the FAL M962 inventory that has been in service for over 50 years.
The IA2 was designed and produced by the state-owned company Indústria de Material Bélico do Brasil (Imbel), to improve the lethality and protection of soldiers in line with technical and operational guidelines of the land force.
In total, the army has acquired 5,308 units of the 5.56mm rifle under a BRL30 ...
Several recent land acquisition programmes have run into difficulties — but should delays and cost overruns be accepted as the norm? If not, what exactly needs to change?
The PLZ-05 155mm SPH in Chinese army service has received a makeover.
Rostec subsidiaries have developed an up-armoured BMP-3 with the Berezhok combat module; meanwhile, work continues on the BMP-3M Manul.
Nammo Palencia is providing 9,500 rounds of 30x173mm target practice ammunition.
After years of delays and technical problems, the Russian Ground Forces are finally set to receive the first batch of T-14 Armata MBTs.