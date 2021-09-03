Brazilian Army receives the last batch of IA2 assault rifles

As part of its effort to improve and modernise its infantry weapons, the Brazilian Army received the last batch of 5.56mm IA2 assault rifles in late August. The new handguns will replace part of the FAL M962 inventory that has been in service for over 50 years.

The IA2 was designed and produced by the state-owned company Indústria de Material Bélico do Brasil (Imbel), to improve the lethality and protection of soldiers in line with technical and operational guidelines of the land force.

In total, the army has acquired 5,308 units of the 5.56mm rifle under a BRL30 ...