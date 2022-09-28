To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazilian Army progresses with project to modernise Leopard 1A5 BR

28th September 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

The branch intends to improve the mobility, armour protection and lethality of the Leopard 1A5 BR. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The Brazilian Army has released operational, technical, logistics and industrial requirements for the upgrade of part of its Leopard 1A5 BR MBT fleet.

The army intends to improve the mobility, armour protection and lethality of the MBTs while reducing their footprint.

The prerequisites updated a list of requirements that were issued by the service in February 2020 and approved in December 2020.

Initially, the army intended to modernise 116 vehicles in order to maintain them in service until 2037, when the branch will acquire new systems.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Brazil has acquired 348

