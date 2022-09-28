Brazilian Army progresses with project to modernise Leopard 1A5 BR
The Brazilian Army has released operational, technical, logistic and industrial requirements for the modernisation of part of its Leopard 1A5 BR fleet under the VBC CC Corrente programme.
The army intends to improve the mobility, armour protection and lethality of the MBTs while reducing their footprint.
The prerequisites updated a list of requirements that were issued by the service in February 2020 and approved in December 2020.
Initially, the army intended to modernise 116 vehicles in order to maintain them in service until 2037, when the branch will acquire new systems.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Brazil has acquired 348
