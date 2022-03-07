Brazilian Army progresses with Cascavel upgrade

The Brazilian Army is progressing with the partial fleet modernisation of its EE9-Cascavel medium wheeled armoured reconnaissance vehicle (VBR MSR), having received four proposals to initially upgrade nine vehicles in a deal worth about R$87 million ($17 million).

The four teams that joined the competition are Brazilian companies Akaer Engenharia, Universal and Opto Space & Defense; Ares and AEL (two Brazilian subsidiaries of Elbit Systems); Equitron and Safran Electronics & Defense Brazil; and Norinco, Columbus, XCMG and Sigma Delta Tecnologia.

Offers are currently being analysed by the Brazilian Army and the selected consortium will have 54 months to perform the upgrade.

The modernisation project