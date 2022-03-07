To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazilian Army progresses with Cascavel upgrade

7th March 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Brazilian Army has more than 400 Cascavel vehicles. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The Brazilian Army is making headway on the modernisation of part of its VBR MSR EE9-Cascavel fleet and has received four proposals to initially upgrade nine vehicles at a cost of about R$87 million ($17 million).

The Brazilian Army is progressing with the partial fleet modernisation of its EE9-Cascavel medium wheeled armoured reconnaissance vehicle (VBR MSR), having received four proposals to initially upgrade nine vehicles in a deal worth about R$87 million ($17 million).

The four teams that joined the competition are Brazilian companies Akaer Engenharia, Universal and Opto Space & Defense; Ares and AEL (two Brazilian subsidiaries of Elbit Systems); Equitron and Safran Electronics & Defense Brazil; and Norinco, Columbus, XCMG and Sigma Delta Tecnologia.

Offers are currently being analysed by the Brazilian Army and the selected consortium will have 54 months to perform the upgrade.

The modernisation project

More from Land Warfare

