Brazilian Army progresses with Cascavel upgrade

WDS 2022: SAMI displays licence-produced Jais
Saudi industrial workshare in the licence-produced Jais 4x4 MRAP vehicle stands at 60%.
The Brazilian Army is progressing with the partial fleet modernisation of its EE9-Cascavel medium wheeled armoured reconnaissance vehicle (VBR MSR), having received four proposals to initially upgrade nine vehicles in a deal worth about R$87 million ($17 million).
The four teams that joined the competition are Brazilian companies Akaer Engenharia, Universal and Opto Space & Defense; Ares and AEL (two Brazilian subsidiaries of Elbit Systems); Equitron and Safran Electronics & Defense Brazil; and Norinco, Columbus, XCMG and Sigma Delta Tecnologia.
Offers are currently being analysed by the Brazilian Army and the selected consortium will have 54 months to perform the upgrade.
The modernisation project
Russian companies exhibited at the World Defense Show despite the invasion of Ukraine and a chillier business environment.
The i-X four-wheeled vehicle features AI and stealth characteristics.
Fearful of damaging the delicate relationship with Moscow that allows relatively unmolested strikes on Syrian targets, Israel is rejecting Ukrainian requests for advanced ATGMs.
Produced by the state-owned company Imbel, the 7.62mm IA2 assault rifle will be sent to the Army Assessment Centre for technical and operational evaluations.
‘Up to 4,500’ M72 single-shot rocket launchers will be sent to Ukraine, the Canadian DND announced on 3 March.