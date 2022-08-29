Brazil releases RfI to procure 36 self-propelled howitzers

The Brazilian Army is progressing its plans to acquire 36 SPHs under the VBC OAP 155mm SR programme. The service has released an RfI to define the costs and requirements of the 155mm wheeled artillery platforms as well as to identify suppliers and systems that would fit its needs.

The deadline for companies to join the process is 20 September. After conclusion of the RfI phase, the service intends to start a new procurement process and award two contracts to purchase the platforms.

The first agreement will comprise the acquisition of two systems that will go through trials and will