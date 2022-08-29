To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazil releases RfI to procure 36 self-propelled howitzers

29th August 2022 - 08:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

This photo shows Brazilian Artillery Saturation Rocket Systems. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The Brazilian Army intends to proceed with efforts to find a solution suitable for its requirement of 155mm wheeled artillery platforms.

The Brazilian Army is progressing its plans to acquire 36 SPHs under the VBC OAP 155mm SR programme. The service has released an RfI to define the costs and requirements of the 155mm wheeled artillery platforms as well as to identify suppliers and systems that would fit its needs.

The deadline for companies to join the process is 20 September. After conclusion of the RfI phase, the service intends to start a new procurement process and award two contracts to purchase the platforms.

The first agreement will comprise the acquisition of two systems that will go through trials and will

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us