Bradley IFV shows its worth as Russian ‘tank killer’ in Ukraine

Social media drone footage from Twitter/X has emerged of a Ukrainian Bradley IFV taking the points in a shootout against a Russian tank, likely a T-90M, believed to be in or near the town of Avdiivka in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The Bradley, lightly armoured and fitted with a 25mm gun, appeared to win in a stand-up fight against a heavily armoured Russian T-90M carrying a more powerful 125mm gun.

The Ukrainian vehicle was part of the defending country’s 47th Brigade which includes local recruits. The soldiers appeared to use the Bradley’s speed, mobility and more rapid firing