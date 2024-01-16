To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bradley IFV shows its worth as Russian ‘tank killer’ in Ukraine

16th January 2024 - 15:07 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The Ukrainian Bradley IFV (marked bottom left) caused substantial damage to a Russian T-90M. (Image: @bayraktar_1love on Twitter/X)

The US began supplying Bradley IFVs to Ukraine in early 2023 for its war against Russia, with up to 168 vehicles delivered to the country by September 2023 last year and even more expected to follow in 2024.

Social media drone footage from Twitter/X has emerged of a Ukrainian Bradley IFV taking the points in a shootout against a Russian tank, likely a T-90M, believed to be in or near the town of Avdiivka in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The Bradley, lightly armoured and fitted with a 25mm gun, appeared to win in a stand-up fight against a heavily armoured Russian T-90M carrying a more powerful 125mm gun.

The Ukrainian vehicle was part of the defending country’s 47th Brigade which includes local recruits. The soldiers appeared to use the Bradley’s speed, mobility and more rapid firing

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

