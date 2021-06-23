Boxer joins the German Armed Forces

The Boxer armoured transport vehicle is being produced under a bi-national programme. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Artec Gmbh has delivered the last of the Boxer armoured transport vehicles to the German Federal procurement agency and Ministry of Defence.

The contract for the second batch, which was concluded in December 2015, comprised 131 GTK Boxers and was worth €478 million.

All the experience gained with modifications from the successful Afghanistan mission have been incorporated into this A2 version.

In total, the two parent companies of Artec GmbH have delivered 405 Boxer vehicles to the Bundeswehr, including 72 Boxers in the ambulance variant, 65 command vehicles and 256 infantry group vehicles.

The combat upgrade commissioned by the Bundeswehr in 2017 provides for all Boxer vehicles to be adapted to the A2 design standard.

In 2021 the corresponding upgrade of the second batch of Boxer command vehicles to the A2 standard was contracted. By 2024 all 65 German Boxer command vehicles will be available with full upgrades.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Boxer's modular construction allows a range of mission-specific variants, while a protection system against mines, IEDs and ballistic threats contributes to crew survivability.

Artec GmbH was founded in 1999 as a joint venture between Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall.