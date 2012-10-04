Boeing truck-mounted laser continues testing

Boeing has announced that it will continue developing a truck-mounted directed energy system under a follow-on contractual effort from the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC). The system aims to provide critical defence capabilities against projectile and airborne threats, improving warfighters' ability to counter rockets, artillery, mortars and unmanned aerial threats.

As part of the High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator (HEL MD) Phase II High-Power Testing follow-on contract, Boeing will incorporate a 10-kilowatt, solid-state laser with the HEL MD system. There is an option to subsequently incorporate a more powerful laser. The effort reduces the risk for future high-power laser integration.



HEL MD is a joint development effort involving Boeing and the US Army. This follow-on contract will support development and testing for the next three years. The team will conduct field tests of the HEL MD system using the high-power, solid-state laser during the next year. These tests will demonstrate the system's ability to acquire, track, damage and defeat threat-representative targets.



Mike Rinn, Boeing Directed Energy Systems vice president and programme director, said: ‘The Boeing HEL MD programme is applying the best of solid-state laser technology to ensure the army has speed-of-light capability to defend against rockets, artillery, mortars, and unmanned aerial threats - both today and into the future. High power testing represents a critical step forward for this innovative directed energy system.’



Blaine Beardsley, HEL MD programme manager for Boeing, added: ‘Phase II will allow us to build on the great work we have accomplished over the past several years with SMDC. Our team is eager to demonstrate that this revolutionary system is capable of saving lives and ready for the battlefield.’