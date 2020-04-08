Bittium delivers Tough SDR Handheld radios to Finland
Bittium has started delivering its Tough SDR Handheld radios to the Finnish Defence Forces, following a December 2018 purchase agreement.
The order is worth €10.5 million ($11.43 million).
The radios enable broadband data transfer and support the reformed combat doctrine of Finnish forces. The Finnish Army is due to replace its analogue field radios with the Tough SDR in phases.
Bittium’s Tough SDR radios are interoperable with the Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) which is already being used by the Finnish Defence Forces. An extension to this produced was awarded on 23 March for €1.6 million.
Additional options have been attached to the contract which, if enacted, will increase the value of the contract to €207 million.
