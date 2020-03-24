Finnish Defence Forces order TAC WIN​

Save this for later

Bittium announced on 23 March that it has received another purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for its Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN).

The software-defined radio network is specifically designed for tactical communications and will form part of an upgraded C4I framework for Finland.

Bittium stated that it will be providing the network for approximately €1.6 million ($1.73 million), with the first delivery expected by Q4 2020.