Australian steel for Rheinmetall Boxer bid

25th October 2017 - 07:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Bisalloy Steel Group will develop and produce high performance armour steel for the Rheinmetall Boxer vehicle should it be selected for Australia’s Land 400 Phase 2 programme.

Under an agreement with Rheinmetall Defence Australia the company will develop two new grades of high performance steel at its NSW facility to meet the protection levels required on the Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle.

The vehicle is currently under evaluation by the Australian Defence Force after twelve months of Risk Mitigation Activity trials.

If selected for the programme, Rheinmetall has committed to the transfer technology, research and development opportunities to Australia. The company will work with Australian SMEs and will establish a military vehicle capability for Australia in Queensland at its proposed Military Vehicle Centre Of Excellence.

Bisalloy manufacturs high tensile and abrasion-resistant quenched and tempered steel plate used for armour, structural and wear resistant steel applications.

Author

