Australian steel for Rheinmetall Boxer bid
Bisalloy Steel Group will develop and produce high performance armour steel for the Rheinmetall Boxer vehicle should it be selected for Australia’s Land 400 Phase 2 programme.
Under an agreement with Rheinmetall Defence Australia the company will develop two new grades of high performance steel at its NSW facility to meet the protection levels required on the Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle.
The vehicle is currently under evaluation by the Australian Defence Force after twelve months of Risk Mitigation Activity trials.
If selected for the programme, Rheinmetall has committed to the transfer technology, research and development opportunities to Australia. The company will work with Australian SMEs and will establish a military vehicle capability for Australia in Queensland at its proposed Military Vehicle Centre Of Excellence.
Bisalloy manufacturs high tensile and abrasion-resistant quenched and tempered steel plate used for armour, structural and wear resistant steel applications.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
DOK-ING presents CUAS MV-8 armed with Valhalla Mangart 25 turret
The partnership between Croatia’s DOK-ING and Slovenia’s Valhalla Turrets reflects an effort to combine ground robots and with improved capabilities and new roles and follows Rheinmetall presenting its Ox with Dispatch charging docks from Valinor.
-
Scorpion light mortar completes tests with US Army and moves to next exercise
Having completed five days of trials with the US Army, the two Scorpion Light mortar systems will stay in Hawaii to take part in planned Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercises in early November.
-
EOS improving Slinger CUAS role as industry pushes forward
EOS Defence Systems officially launched its Slinger anti-drone system in 2023. The system features a remote weapon station, visual sensors and a Northrop Grumman 30mm cannon with specially designed ammunition, combined with EOS’s stabilisation and pointing technology.
-
Czech government developing a plan for air defence beyond 2030 alongside NATO integration
The Czech Armed Forces is set to receive four Israeli-made SPYDER long-range missile defence systems, the first of which was delivered earlier this year. They will be a key part of the country’s multilayered air defence system.
-
Bidders for Australia’s long-range fires requirement push development of offerings
Lockheed Martin is competing against a joint Kongsberg and Thales team to meet Australia’s requirement for a land-based, long-range fires system to protect Australia’s northern approaches. Both bidders have announced recent developments on associated missiles.