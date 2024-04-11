British Army to overhaul dismounted close combat capabilities

The British Army has outlined planned improvements to its dismounted close combat (DCC) capabilities and procurement mechanisms.

The improvements reflected the branch’s need to be able to respond rapidly to technology developments, as well as to resource and fielding limitations, while the use of a framework approach to procurement will also be developed.

A multi-product framework would qualify different products within a particular programme, enabling specific quantities of each product to be purchased as the need arises or as resources permit.

Alternatively, a multi-supplier framework would qualify equipment items from several suppliers, under a no-guarantee construct that would see contracts