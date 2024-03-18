Belgium pledges 300 Lynx combat vehicles and three minehunter vessels to Ukraine

Belgium has announced a €412 million ($450 million) military assistance package for Ukraine in the form of 300 Lynx Light Multirole Vehicle (LMV) and three minehunter ships.

The new military aid initiative, carried out together by Belgium and the Netherlands, has formed part of the BELEUX cooperation which has aimed to boost Ukraine’s military capabilities. Belgium will provide basic training, with the Netherlands offering on-the-job training, for Ukrainian crews for the minehunter vessels.

Iveco DV introduced the 4x4 LMV in 2001 to provide a vehicle with high levels of cross-country mobility and armour protection. It has continued to introduce improvements to its protection and mechanical components.

Typical roles for the vehicle include reconnaissance, patrol, liaison, escort and utility. More than 4,000 LMV1s have been sold to 15 different countries, including Italy which has ordered more than 2,000.

Brussels has pledged a total of €611 million in military aid to be provided to Ukraine throughout 2024. About half of the amount was said to have been allocated for additional artillery munitions.

EU Presidency-holder Belgium has also demonstrated its commitment to back Ukraine beyond its military needs, being part of the Ukraine Fund aimed at humanitarian aid and reconstruction of Ukraine’s hardest-hit regions.