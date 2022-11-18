To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bangladesh welcomes home its first VT5 light tanks

18th November 2022 - 00:51 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Bangladesh is the first export customer for the VT5 light tank produced by Norinco. This screengrab shows one of the initial tanks at a live-fire event.

The Bangladesh Army continues to modernise with the arrival of light tanks, rocket artillery and man-portable rocket launchers from various sources.

The Bangladesh Army’s first Norinco-manufactured VT5 light tanks have arrived in the country, with five of them appearing in a live-fire event in Chattogram in mid-November.

The first batch of tanks arrived by ship in the first week of November. So far, they have not been seen fitted with a turret-mounted RWS.

Imagery of the new tanks was circulating in late 2021, but it has taken till now for the initial batch of tanks to reach Bangladeshi shores. COVID-19 was probably responsible for delays, though Bangladesh crews had been spotted training on their new tanks in China.

