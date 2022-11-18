Bangladesh welcomes home its first VT5 light tanks

The Bangladesh Army’s first Norinco-manufactured VT5 light tanks have arrived in the country, with five of them appearing in a live-fire event in Chattogram in mid-November.

The first batch of tanks arrived by ship in the first week of November. So far, they have not been seen fitted with a turret-mounted RWS.

Imagery of the new tanks was circulating in late 2021, but it has taken till now for the initial batch of tanks to reach Bangladeshi shores. COVID-19 was probably responsible for delays, though Bangladesh crews had been spotted training on their new tanks in China.

