Bangladesh receives VT5 tanks plus other equipment

The Bangladesh Army has begun receiving VT5 light tanks from China. This is just one recent purchase from China as the South Asian country seeks to modernise its military.

The amount of Type 15s ordered is around 44 units to equip a tank regiment. It is rumoured that the first dispatch of these tanks from China occurred in April, but their exact delivery dates are unclear.

Gen Aziz Ahmed, the then Chief of Army Staff, stated in March that light tanks had been ordered, although he did not say from whence. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute listed the sale in …