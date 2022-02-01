Bangladesh seeks Russian assault rifles

The Bangladesh Armed Forces have issued an RfT for 2,000 Russian-manufactured assault rifles, according to a tender document published by the country’s Directorate General Defence Purchase (DGDP) on 19 January.

The weapon in question is the AK-15 7.62mm rifle from Kalashnikov Concern. The 3.5kg rifle is a variant of the AK-12 chambered for 7.62 x 39mm rounds.

Responses from industry – in this case, Rosoboronexport – are called for by 16 February.

These initial weapons will be distributed to training schools, academies and regimental centres. More contracts are expected to follow, as the AK-15 will gradually replace in-service assault rifles in