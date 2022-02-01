To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Bangladesh seeks Russian assault rifles

1st February 2022 - 02:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Bangladesh Army is adopting the AK-15 7.62mm assault rifle, with an initial quantity of 2,000 weapons being sought. (Rosoboronexport)

New assault rifles are just one new piece of equipment on the agenda for the Bangladesh Army.

The Bangladesh Armed Forces have issued an RfT for 2,000 Russian-manufactured assault rifles, according to a tender document published by the country’s Directorate General Defence Purchase (DGDP) on 19 January.

The weapon in question is the AK-15 7.62mm rifle from Kalashnikov Concern. The 3.5kg rifle is a variant of the AK-12 chambered for 7.62 x 39mm rounds.

Responses from industry – in this case, Rosoboronexport – are called for by 16 February.

These initial weapons will be distributed to training schools, academies and regimental centres. More contracts are expected to follow, as the AK-15 will gradually replace in-service assault rifles in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us