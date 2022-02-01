Bangladesh seeks Russian assault rifles

US Army orders more Excalibur smart munitions
US Army orders additional 155mm M982 precision-guided artillery projectiles from Raytheon.
The Bangladesh Armed Forces have issued an RfT for 2,000 Russian-manufactured assault rifles, according to a tender document published by the country’s Directorate General Defence Purchase (DGDP) on 19 January.
The weapon in question is the AK-15 7.62mm rifle from Kalashnikov Concern. The 3.5kg rifle is a variant of the AK-12 chambered for 7.62 x 39mm rounds.
Responses from industry – in this case, Rosoboronexport – are called for by 16 February.
These initial weapons will be distributed to training schools, academies and regimental centres. More contracts are expected to follow, as the AK-15 will gradually replace in-service assault rifles in
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
US Army orders additional 155mm M982 precision-guided artillery projectiles from Raytheon.
Rheinmetall has released its newest Maske smoke grenade suitable for use by any 81mm launcher, including former Warsaw Pact equipment.
Kuwaiti M1A2K MBTs to gain technical support from General Dynamics.
Russia still seems to prioritise modernisation of its airborne forces, as shown by the latest announcement about the Zavet-D artillery C2 vehicle.
The Belgian military has bought an undisclosed quantity of antitank training ammunition from Dynamit Nobel Defence.
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.