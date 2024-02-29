BAE wins contract to support Danish CV90s
BAE Systems will support Denmark’s fleet of 44 CV90 IFVs over the next 15 years under a framework agreement signed on 28 February and worth as much as US$400 million.
The deal signed with the with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation will cover repair and maintenance services of the Danish Army’s CV90s. It will include delivery of spare parts at a time when the service’s operational tempo remained at a high level and CV90s have been widely ordered and delivered.
There were 1,700 vehicles, in 17 different variants, in service or on order. A total of 10 European nations, of which seven are NATO members, have selected the vehicle which has seen combat in Liberia, Afghanistan and Ukraine.
BAE Systems Hagglunds will manufacturer the vehicle with each Danish vehicle receiving almost $10 million in support over the next 15 years.
Orders have continued to come in for the platform with Ukraine demonstrating the systems capability on the frontline against Russia and set to receive more platforms, while Estonia has been considering upgrading its vehicles and Norway possibly in the market to buy more.
