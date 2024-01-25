Estonia builds up defences by strengthening its CV90 fleet
Lt Col Ranno Raudsik of the Estonian Defence Force’s 1stInfantry Brigade has said the build-up of BAE Systems Hagglunds’ CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and it variants has continued apace as the Baltic country looks to shore up its defences.
Estonia purchased a total of 44 CV9035NL from the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA), all of which have been delivered and overhauled, with vehicle holding, vehicle repair facilities and training areas already established.
Estonia and the Netherlands have been the only user of the CV9035 which has been armed with a Northrop Grumman 35mm Bushmaster III Chain Gun and
