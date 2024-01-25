To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Estonia builds up defences by strengthening its CV90 fleet

25th January 2024 - 16:09 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

BAE Systems Hagglunds’ CV9035 IFV, now deployed by the Estonian Defence Force, were originally supplied to the Royal Netherlands Army and are armed with the 35mm Bushmaster III Chain Gun. (Photo: Estonian Defence Force)

Estonia has been enhancing its defence capabilities by acquiring and upgrading various armoured vehicles including the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, the Otokar Arma (6x6) armoured personnel carrier (APC) and the Nurol Makina NMS (4x4) armoured vehicle.

Lt Col Ranno Raudsik of the Estonian Defence Force’s 1stInfantry Brigade has said the build-up of BAE Systems Hagglunds’ CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and it variants has continued apace as the Baltic country looks to shore up its defences.

Estonia purchased a total of 44 CV9035NL from the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA), all of which have been delivered and overhauled, with vehicle holding, vehicle repair facilities and training areas already established.

Estonia and the Netherlands have been the only user of the CV9035 which has been armed with a Northrop Grumman 35mm Bushmaster III Chain Gun and

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems

Read full bio

