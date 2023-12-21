Ukraine to get new CV90s from Sweden and Denmark
Denmark and Sweden will provide Ukraine with more BAE Systems’ Hägglunds CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, a deal which follows the delivery of 50 second-hand Swedish CV90s in January.
Denmark will initially make a financial contribution of DKK1.8 billion (US$264 million) and Sweden will supervise the procurement within the framework of the agreement concluded between the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and Ukraine in July this year.
On 19 December the Nordic two countries signed a Statement of Intent that the parties will promote the acquisition of additional CV90s for Ukraine, which will bolster the overall capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces.
Sweden’s Minister for Defence Pål Jonson described the statement as ‘an important step’.
‘We will use our industrial capability to ensure the delivery of newly produced CV 90s to Ukraine where the vehicle has been – and remains – an important addition to country’s defence ever since Sweden donation earlier this year,’ Jonson remarked.
The number of vehicles to be provided under the initial contract was not disclosed but Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit cost of $8.1 million, making it likely that the number of vehicles would be in the region of 30 vehicles, depending on outfit and ancillary equipment.
