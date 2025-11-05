BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90120 medium tank takes shape

BAE Systems Hägglunds of Sweden has confirmed that detailed planning is now underway for its CV90120 medium tank (MT), which will further expand the battlefield missions that the CV90 family of vehicles can undertake.

Although the first example is not yet being built, BAE Systems Hägglunds said it was “ready to go in cooperation with a customer/user”.

There are already 17 variants of the CV90 deployed by 10 countries, and BAE Systems Hägglunds president Tommy Gustafsson-Rask said the company believes there is a “significant market for the CV90120 MT”.

“Its weight of less than 40t gives it much greater deploy ability than many main