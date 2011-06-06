BAE Systems FNSS joint venture wins $559m award

FNSS of Turkey, a joint venture between BAE Systems, Inc. and Nurol Holding of Turkey, has received and signed a $559 million letter of offer and acceptance (LOA) from DEFTECH of Malaysia for the design, development and manufacture of 257 DEFTECH AV-8 8x8 wheeled armored vehicles and Integrated Logistics Support for the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The vehicle, to be manufactured by DEFTECH in Malaysia, is based on the FNSS-designed PARS 8x8 multi-purpose, multi-mission, wheeled armored vehicle. The vehicle will be redesigned by FNSS and DEFTECH engineers specifically to meet the requirements of the Malaysian customer.

"This effort will not only benefit the Malaysian Army, but will also further develop the indigenous capability in Malaysia," said John Kelly, vice president of exports and international business for BAE Systems' Land & Armaments sector. "BAE Systems, Inc. actively looks to support FNSS in its ambition to market its land vehicle expertise globally."

Malaysia's AV-8 8x8 armoured wheeled vehicle program involves the local design, development and manufacture of the vehicle, as well as the integrated logistic support. FNSS will provide the technical assistance and technology transfer to enable DEFTECH to produce the vehicles in Malaysia. The AV-8 will be Malaysia's first indigenous 8x8 armored wheeled vehicle family consisting of 12 variants, for use by the Malaysian Army.

"This project builds on the already successful industrial partnership with DEFTECH, our long term industrial partner in Malaysia. We look forward to supporting DEFTECH on this challenging program and making it another success story in Malaysia," said Nail Kurt, General Manager and CEO of FNSS. "FNSS is committed to providing the means for DEFTECH to realize the goal of developing an 8x8 Wheeled Armored Vehicle Family (AV8) to meet the Malaysia Armed Forces requirements. The project is based on putting in place the infrastructure to design, develop, produce and maintain a family of 8x8 Wheeled Armored Vehicles."

FNSS and DEFTECH previously delivered 211 ADNAN Armored Combat Vehicles (ACV) and 8 120mm ACV Mortar Carriers to the Malaysian Army and are now about to complete the deliveries of 48 additional ADNAN ACVs under a separate contract.

