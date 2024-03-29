BAE Systems displays new AMPV and is awarded second production contract
BAE Systems will roll out further prototypes of its AMPV in the coming months, after a CUAS version was demonstrated last year and a version fitted with Elbit America’s UT30 a 30mm unmanned turret was displayed at AUSA Global Force Symposium 2024 in Huntsville, Alabama.
The AMPV has been fitted with the External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) which can be adapted to more than 30 turret systems. It uses a universal top plate and provides a common integration point across all AMPV hull structures to allow for seamless and modernised technology enhancements.
The system displayed at the conference was designated AMPV NxT and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
MDI solution offers to solve power and data issues for dismounted soldiers
Ultra Precision Control Systems’ Mounted/Dismounted Interface (MDI) was unveiled in London this month with the offer of enhancing situational awareness and communication for dismounted soldiers.
-
New Estonian night vision devices to help against “significantly” larger enemy
Argus is a family of Mil-Spec I2 multipurpose monocular systems that can be operated handheld or head-, helmet- or weapon-mounted.
-
Hero-120 loitering munitions to be made in US
Hero-120, a loitering munition system fitted with a 4.5kg warhead, has been designed to carry out strikes against mid-range targets. In June 2021, the US Marine Corps announced the Hero-120 had been selected for its Organic Precision Fire Mounted (OPF-M) programme.
-
Germany orders more Patriot air defence systems
The US Army has acquired more than 1,100 launchers of which it has exported at least 200 launchers, while more than 10,000 Patriot missiles have been produced to date.
-
Rheinmetall receives EU funding to boost artillery production for Ukrainian war effort
Rheinmetall has contracts to produce hundreds-of-thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine and new funding from the EU will boost the company’s manufacturing capability.