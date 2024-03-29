BAE Systems displays new AMPV and is awarded second production contract

BAE Systems will roll out further prototypes of its AMPV in the coming months, after a CUAS version was demonstrated last year and a version fitted with Elbit America’s UT30 a 30mm unmanned turret was displayed at AUSA Global Force Symposium 2024 in Huntsville, Alabama.

The AMPV has been fitted with the External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) which can be adapted to more than 30 turret systems. It uses a universal top plate and provides a common integration point across all AMPV hull structures to allow for seamless and modernised technology enhancements.

The system displayed at the conference was designated AMPV NxT and