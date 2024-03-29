To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems displays new AMPV and is awarded second production contract

29th March 2024 - 17:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

BAE Systems AMPV NxT with ExMEP and Elbit America’s UT30 a 30mm unmanned turret at AUSA Global Force Symposium 2024. (Photo: BAE Systems)

In January 2024, BAE Systems delivered the first Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) fitted with External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) and displayed the system at AUSA Global Force Symposium on 26–28 March.

BAE Systems will roll out further prototypes of its AMPV in the coming months, after a CUAS version was demonstrated last year and a version fitted with Elbit America’s UT30 a 30mm unmanned turret was displayed at AUSA Global Force Symposium 2024 in Huntsville, Alabama.

The AMPV has been fitted with the External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) which can be adapted to more than 30 turret systems. It uses a universal top plate and provides a common integration point across all AMPV hull structures to allow for seamless and modernised technology enhancements.

The system displayed at the conference was designated AMPV NxT and

