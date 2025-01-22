Babcock and Patria join up to compete for the British Army’s medium vehicle requirement
UK company Babcock International Group and Finland’s Patria have signed an agreement to offer the latter’s 6x6 CAVS APC to meet the medium protected segment of the UK’s LMP.
Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, Patria will lead on the design and development of the system, providing bespoke enhancements to its existing 6x6 platform.
Babcock will lead on the build solution, in keeping with the UK Ministry of Defence’s Land Industrial Strategy, and develop a platform support package that will maintain operational readiness of the vehicle, through life.
The announcement was made at Defence IQ’s International Armoured
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army to launch hunt for new artillery
The search will look at existing artillery with an acknowledgement that a large part of the effect from the weapons comes from the munitions used.
-
Six HIMARS rocket launchers to arrive in Estonia by mid-2025
Lockheed Martin has handed over six new HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Estonia, which will “soon” be ready to be integrated into the country’s defence forces’ arsenal.
-
Avon Protection unveils new MITR-M1 Half Mask
The mask, according to Avon Protection, is ideal for personnel operating in a low-to-mid-level threat environment, including those special operations and military staff.
-
UK confirms launch of Joint Programme Office to support Poland’s air defence project
The establishment of the office, which will be based in Bristol, UK, will work to support NAREW, Poland's Ground Based Air Defence Programme.