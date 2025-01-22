Babcock and Patria join up to compete for the British Army’s medium vehicle requirement

UK company Babcock International Group and Finland’s Patria have signed an agreement to offer the latter’s 6x6 CAVS APC to meet the medium protected segment of the UK’s LMP.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, Patria will lead on the design and development of the system, providing bespoke enhancements to its existing 6x6 platform.

Babcock will lead on the build solution, in keeping with the UK Ministry of Defence’s Land Industrial Strategy, and develop a platform support package that will maintain operational readiness of the vehicle, through life.

The announcement was made at Defence IQ’s International Armoured