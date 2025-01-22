To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Babcock and Patria join up to compete for the British Army’s medium vehicle requirement

22nd January 2025 - 16:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, England

The CAVS is the latest vehicle which is on the blocks for the LMP starter’s gun. (Photo: Patria)

Patria’s 6x6 armoured personnel carrier (APC) forms the basis of the trans-European Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS). The Finnish company and Babcock want to offer it for the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) medium protected requirement.

UK company Babcock International Group and Finland’s Patria have signed an agreement to offer the latter’s 6x6 CAVS APC to meet the medium protected segment of the UK’s LMP.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, Patria will lead on the design and development of the system, providing bespoke enhancements to its existing 6x6 platform.

Babcock will lead on the build solution, in keeping with the UK Ministry of Defence’s Land Industrial Strategy, and develop a platform support package that will maintain operational readiness of the vehicle, through life.

The announcement was made at Defence IQ’s International Armoured

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

